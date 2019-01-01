Create a Macro Processor with PERL
Learn how to access files with PERL
Learn how to create and write to files with PERL
Learn about PERL file handling security considerations
In this 1 hour guided project, you will build a macro processor and create your very own macro markup language then you can expand! We will focus on file operations in PERL in this guide project. Prerequisite: Basics of PERL including variables, arrays, conditionals, loops, and print statements.
Web Development
server development
PERL language
File System
File Processing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Overview
Task 2: Read the entire source file
Task 3: Read the source file one line at a time and add line numbers
Optional: After Task 3 Assessment
Task 4: Substitute the markup tokens with values
Task 5: Write the results to the output file
Optional: After Task 5 Practice: Showing results
Optional: Cumulative Challenge: Secret Recipe
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
