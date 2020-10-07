Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Memory Puzzle Game in Python Using Pygame by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
33 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a memory puzzle game using python and pygame modules. Python is one of the easiest globally used programming languages, and using the pygame modules with it will give you a chance to easily implement many game applications. Pygame is an open free source that you can download later easily. You will learn about most of the objects and functions in the pygame that will help you to build your own game project. Also you will learn how to insert drawings, images and texts to your game. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Diep T

Oct 6, 2020

The format is super engaging and it is especially suitable for sb with little time but still want to explore sth new. Still, I hope there'll be clearer explanations for this topic as I am a total beginner. It's better if there is a pdf covering all the knowledge! But thank you so much! It's really fun experience and I'm very grateful! I am sure that I'll come back with other guided courses like that.

By Manvi p

Sep 7, 2020

Loved it !

By Larissa D

Feb 14, 2021

Initially, all steps are detailed in a very good rhythm. However, at the end, I got lost, it was to quick. I had to just copy the instructions and learn by myself what the commands meant.

