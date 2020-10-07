By Diep T•
Oct 6, 2020
The format is super engaging and it is especially suitable for sb with little time but still want to explore sth new. Still, I hope there'll be clearer explanations for this topic as I am a total beginner. It's better if there is a pdf covering all the knowledge! But thank you so much! It's really fun experience and I'm very grateful! I am sure that I'll come back with other guided courses like that.
By Manvi p•
Sep 7, 2020
Loved it !
By Larissa D•
Feb 14, 2021
Initially, all steps are detailed in a very good rhythm. However, at the end, I got lost, it was to quick. I had to just copy the instructions and learn by myself what the commands meant.