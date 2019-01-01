Chevron Left
About the Course

By the end of this project, you will have learned how to create a Mockup using the free version of Canva. A mockup is a digital design that helps you visualize and showcase your social media posts at an early stage of development. Both your team and clients benefit from a mockup, as ideas can easily be visualized and discussed. We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create organized and visual mockups while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools to bring your ideas to life. Your completed Mockup will serve as a template for future projects and your newly acquired skills will help you promote your business on social media....
