Create a PERT Diagram with LibreOffice Draw
Define and create a P.E.R.T. diagram using LibreOffice Draw.
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to describe the purpose of a P.E.R.T. diagram, navigate the LibreOffice Draw user interface, draw a simple P.E.R.T. diagram using LibreOffice Draw, implement a Forward Pass procedure into a P.E.R.T. diagram using LibreOffice Draw and implement a Backward Pass procedure into a P.E.R.T. diagram using LibreOffice Draw. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Use of LibreOficce Draw
Prioritizing tasks
Task Sequencing
Project Scheduling
Project Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Realize the purpose of P.E.R.T. diagrams and recognize basic P.E.R.T. diagram node as you review examples of P.E.R.T. diagrams in project management task sequencing.
Open and work with an existing P.E.R.T. diagram in the LibreOffice Draw software.
Use LibreOffice Draw and draw a P.E.R.T. diagram that represents a simple project sequencing from start to end.
Perform a Forward Pass procedure to a P.E.R.T. diagram to determine the early start and early finish to the tasks listed in the P.E.R.T. diagram.
Perform a Backward Pass procedure to a P.E.R.T. diagram to determine the late start and late finish to the tasks listed in the P.E.R.T. diagram.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
