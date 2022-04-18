Create a Resume and Cover Letter with Word
Create a resume and cover letter from scratch using Microsoft Word
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a resume and cover letter for your next job application. You will utilize the free online version of Microsoft Word to set up and generate your resume and cover letter. This project will help you gain a better understanding of what these two documents should include and how to format them to get your qualifications and skills noticed.
No background required
Template Design
formatting text
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Resume and Cover Letter Overview
Set up your Resume template
Set up your Cover Letter template
Format your Resume & Cover Letter
Finish, save, and share Resume & Cover Letter
