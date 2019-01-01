Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Selection Highlight with Unity Shader Graph by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Shaders provide color and texture and some stunning visual effects to any game. Traditionally, shaders are written in code, and can be very complex to develop. Unity has introduced Shader Graph, a visual tool that allows non-coders to produce their own special-effect shaders. A highlight shader is a common effect in games, giving visual feedback to players as they search for interactible objects in a scene.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create a highlight shader using Unity's node-based Shader Graph. You'll become familiar with some of the basic nodes and their functions, building up a fully functional shader that has a configurable highlight component. You will also learn how to expose node properties to the Unity Inspector, allowing developers to use your shader just like any other in the editor.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Shader Graph
- Materials
- Simple coding techniques including Materials....