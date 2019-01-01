Create Semi-Flat Illustration using Adobe Illustrator
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a Semi-Flat Illustration using Adobe Illustrator. You will learn the difference between semi flat and flat illustration and how to turn the flat illustration into a semi flat one. And finally, you will be able to use this illustration to create a mixed media post. This guided project is for intermediate learners/designers who are interested in designing mixed media posts and learning more about the different styles of illustration and how to design them. Illustrations are used now in many different ways to communicate complex information into a simple one. These illustration could be used in social media posts to brand an idea or a message in order to meet the interest of different consumers. In this Project, we’ll be using Adobe Illustrator which is one of the Adobe Creative Cloud.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Creating outline of a Hot Sauce Bottle
Drawing the sauce and the bottle's cap
Complete drawing the bottle's cap and trace a green chili pepper
Create gradient shadows to form a semi flat illustration
Designing a mixed media post using Semi-Flat illustration
Adding texture and text to the design
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
