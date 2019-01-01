Chevron Left
About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to create a Semi-Flat Illustration using Adobe Illustrator. You will learn the difference between semi flat and flat illustration and how to turn the flat illustration into a semi flat one. And finally, you will be able to use this illustration to create a mixed media post. This guided project is for intermediate learners/designers who are interested in designing mixed media posts and learning more about the different styles of illustration and how to design them. Illustrations are used now in many different ways to communicate complex information into a simple one. These illustration could be used in social media posts to brand an idea or a message in order to meet the interest of different consumers. In this Project, we’ll be using Adobe Illustrator which is one of the Adobe Creative Cloud....
