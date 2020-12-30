Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Space Shooter Game with Scratch Studio by Coursera Project Network
4.8
stars
15 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will create a space shooter game using Scratch Studio. You will learn the user interface items of the Scratch Studio; how to create, move, clone, and collide game objects; how to configure their sound and visual effects; and how to communicate messages between game elements.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
