Create Swag Bag Inserts to Market your Business using Canva
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create multiple unique logos which may be used to appear on swag bag inserts to market your business. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. This course will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. You will create logos for a variety of items that are used as swag bag inserts. Creating clean, minimal logos for use on high quality marketing materials is the perfect way to introduce yourself to potential new clients or customers in order to increase business.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
