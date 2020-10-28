Chevron Left
In this 90-minute, project-based course, you will be introduced to Unity's User Interface (UI) Toolkit for building a Heads Up Display (HUD) for your game. This project covers creating and setting up each UI component and writing simple scripts that will update the UI for player-feedback. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity UI concepts: - Canvas - Rect Transform - Text - Image - Animation - Coding techniques including the Time Class, String Formatting, Inheritance and Polymorphism This is Part 1 of a four-part series on creating a user interface for your game or other Unity application. Part 2 covers creating a world-space canvas, part 3 will demonstrate how to create a settings menu and part 4 will show you how to design the UI to automatically adapt to the aspect ratio of any screen. This is a stand-alone guided project, and also serves as an optional but recommended foundation for the "User Interface" series. This series makes use of the sci-fi-themed Unity project created in Create Power-Ups and Obstacles with C# in Unity. It compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....

By Jeanne D B

Oct 28, 2020

I love how the instructor used the method where we student can follow what he is doing while he was discussing. More power for you sir. I've learned something new thank you!!

By Deleted A

Sep 22, 2020

Great intro and overview to UI in Unity. Complements course in C# for Unity well.

By Atl T

Jan 23, 2021

Excellent course - precise and engaging

By Rohit P

Dec 23, 2020

Thank you

