JB
Oct 27, 2020
I love how the instructor used the method where we student can follow what he is doing while he was discussing. More power for you sir. I've learned something new thank you!!
DA
Sep 21, 2020
Great intro and overview to UI in Unity. Complements course in C# for Unity well.
By Atl T•
Jan 23, 2021
Excellent course - precise and engaging
By Rohit P•
Dec 23, 2020
Thank you