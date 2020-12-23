Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create UI in Unity Part 3 - Settings Menu by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this two-hour, project-based course, you will be introduced to Unity's User Interface (UI) Toolkit for building a settings menu for your game. This project covers creating and setting up each UI component based on user selection.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity UI concepts:
- Canvas, Rect Transforms and Panels
- Text, Images and Toggle switches
- Sliders and Buttons
This is Part 3 of a four-part series on creating a good-looking user interface for your game or other Unity application. Part 1 covered creating a screen overlay canvas for typical player-feedback such as health and score, while Part 2 showed you how to create world-space canvases to provide information and feedback on GameObjects in the environment. Part 4 will show you how to create a UI that will automatically adapt to the aspect ratio of any screen.
This series makes use of the sci-fi-themed Unity project created in Create Power-Ups and Obstacles with C# in Unity. It compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....
