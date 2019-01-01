Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create User Journey Maps with Loops in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to build a user experience map to visualize a buying process and add in a loyalty loop to identify opportunities for iterative improvements in the user experience that reduce churn.
To do this you will gain hands-on experience exercising empathy to accurately document the stages, actions, emotions, and thoughts of the user while assessing opportunities for continuous improvements that support customer loyalty in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....