Create Your UX Portfolio with Adobe Portfolio
Adobe Portfolio offers you a range of options to showcase your work. You can create a multi-page site or a one page site. The program makes it user friendly so that if you do not know HTML or CSS, you can still present your work online. Adobe Portfolio allows you to develop a portfolio that speaks to your brand and style. Adobe Portfolio supplies you with resources to develop your bio, how to promote yourself online and much more. In this project you will get your portfolio developed to share.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Choose a theme for the Adobe Portfolio.
Add background, determine colors, font and spacing on Adobe Portfolio.
Develop a page to highlight projects in Adobe Portfolio.
