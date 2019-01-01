Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Your UX Portfolio with Adobe Portfolio by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Adobe Portfolio offers you a range of options to showcase your work. You can create a multi-page site or a one page site. The program makes it user friendly so that if you do not know HTML or CSS, you can still present your work online. Adobe Portfolio allows you to develop a portfolio that speaks to your brand and style. Adobe Portfolio supplies you with resources to develop your bio, how to promote yourself online and much more. In this project you will get your portfolio developed to share....