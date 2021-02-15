By Thomas C•
Feb 15, 2021
Great course. Right to the point but also very well explained. I had no trouble following along at all.
By Kris A•
Jan 31, 2021
Really nice intro into VMs. Like how the course offers a light comparison of Google, Amazon, and Microsoft cloud computing.
An opportunity for future updates to the course: add some side notes on how to perform these same tasks for setting up a Windows VM and Linux VM on Azure from a Mac. When instructed to download and open the RDP file, I had to go outside of the course to figure that out which added an extra couple of hours of searching and making mistakes.
By James S•
Mar 29, 2021
Just give microsoft your credit card and click around