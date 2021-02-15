Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will have successfully set up two virtual machines using Microsoft Azure and tested a Windows-based virtual machine through Windows Remote Desktop Connection. Virtual machines are industry standard in productivity and cost-efficiency. The skill required in creating and launching virtual machine instances provides the foundation to understand and implement Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Thomas C

Feb 15, 2021

Great course. Right to the point but also very well explained. I had no trouble following along at all.

By Kris A

Jan 31, 2021

Really nice intro into VMs. Like how the course offers a light comparison of Google, Amazon, and Microsoft cloud computing.

An opportunity for future updates to the course: add some side notes on how to perform these same tasks for setting up a Windows VM and Linux VM on Azure from a Mac. When instructed to download and open the RDP file, I had to go outside of the course to figure that out which added an extra couple of hours of searching and making mistakes.

By James S

Mar 29, 2021

Just give microsoft your credit card and click around

