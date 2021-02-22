Create a visual information graphic with Canva
By the end of this project, you will create a visual information graphic using Canva. You will learn step by step how to design and create a visual information graphic using Canva that will include three different graphs. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. Your visual information graphic will serve as a template for future projects and is relevant to people in the marketing and business field. This project will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Canva account and navigate the Canva dashboard
Navigate the Canva workspace
Create a visual information graphic from scratch using Canva
Design projection and analysis graphs with Canva
Share and save your projects with Canva
