About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a website wireframes with Balsamiq, create the schematic for interface design, apply principles of hierarchy, proximity, contrast and progressive disclosure for interaction design, creating an e-commerce home page, product details and create account page wireframes.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By MENAGHA J R
Oct 23, 2021
The instructions were very easy to follow and I was very happy to have acquired the knowledge and practice on a new design tool.