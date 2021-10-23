Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create website wireframes with Balsamiq by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a website wireframes with Balsamiq, create the schematic for interface design, apply principles of hierarchy, proximity, contrast and progressive disclosure for interaction design, creating an e-commerce home page, product details and create account page wireframes. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By MENAGHA J R

Oct 23, 2021

T​he instructions were very easy to follow and I was very happy to have acquired the knowledge and practice on a new design tool.

