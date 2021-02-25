Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create your first Amazon Aurora Database in AWS by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create Amazon Aurora Database and will connect to the database using MySQL Workbench. You will create VPC(Virtual Private Network), Subnets and will setup routing using Route Table. You will also create EC2 instance which will act as Bastion Host. By the end of this project you will create your first Amazon Aurora Database and will connect via EC2 instance using MySQL workbench. You will also learn about best practices used to access database. After completing this training, you will be able to provision Amazon Aurora Database and will be able to access it securely using EC2 as Bastion Host.
Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this project. All the resources used in this project comes under AWS free-tier...
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Create your first Amazon Aurora Database in AWS
By Widasun W
•
Feb 25, 2021
Good Starting Project. But content must be improved and updated, AWS is updated.