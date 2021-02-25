Chevron Left
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create Amazon Aurora Database and will connect to the database using MySQL Workbench. You will create VPC(Virtual Private Network), Subnets and will setup routing using Route Table. You will also create EC2 instance which will act as Bastion Host. By the end of this project you will create your first Amazon Aurora Database and will connect via EC2 instance using MySQL workbench. You will also learn about best practices used to access database. After completing this training, you will be able to provision Amazon Aurora Database and will be able to access it securely using EC2 as Bastion Host. Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this project. All the resources used in this project comes under AWS free-tier...

By Widasun W

Feb 25, 2021

Good Starting Project. But content must be improved and updated, AWS is updated.

By Fumiha K

Nov 1, 2021

Hope i can revisit the course again!

By Ramazan T

Jan 8, 2021

Thanks, it was a nice hands-on.

