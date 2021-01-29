Create your first GUI application in jGRASP using JavaFX
Use the JavaFX framework to create a simple GUI application where a user enters their name and age and clicks a button to output the details.
This project provides a step-by-step approach to instruction to equip you with fundamental concepts in Graphical User Interface (GUI) programming using JavaFX, from the ground up. Using jGRASP development environment, you will create a program that accepts as input your name and age, and upon clicking a button, display your name and your age. By creating this project, you will master the concepts of using labels, text fields, password text field, grid pane, buttons, and a button event in Java programming with the JavaFX framework. If you are a beginner and this is your first course in Java GUI programming you will benefit from writing a program from a blank sheet to a fully functioning program. If you already have GUI programming experience using JavaFX, this is an opportunity to refresh your skills by going back to basics. No matter your level, you will be able to apply the skills obtained from this course in real-life programming exercises. To provide you with support outside the course, you will find a pool of additional notes and exercises that you can try at home. If you ever wanted to become better at GUI programming using JavaFX by building on your fundamental skills, this project is the right place to start!
Javafx
Java
jgrasp
Computer Programming
gui
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create the main application and grid pane
Create five labels
Create two text fields and one password field
Create two buttons
Create events for the buttons
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
