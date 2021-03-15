Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create your first GUI application in jGRASP using JavaFX by Coursera Project Network
This project provides a step-by-step approach to instruction to equip you with fundamental concepts in Graphical User Interface (GUI) programming using JavaFX, from the ground up. Using jGRASP development environment, you will create a program that accepts as input your name and age, and upon clicking a button, display your name and your age. By creating this project, you will master the concepts of using labels, text fields, password text field, grid pane, buttons, and a button event in Java programming with the JavaFX framework.
If you are a beginner and this is your first course in Java GUI programming you will benefit from writing a program from a blank sheet to a fully functioning program. If you already have GUI programming experience using JavaFX, this is an opportunity to refresh your skills by going back to basics. No matter your level, you will be able to apply the skills obtained from this course in real-life programming exercises. To provide you with support outside the course, you will find a pool of additional notes and exercises that you can try at home.
If you ever wanted to become better at GUI programming using JavaFX by building on your fundamental skills, this project is the right place to start!...
By Allan W
Mar 15, 2021
I found JavaFX so easy to understand and use during and after this introductory course. I am already looking forward to the second part.