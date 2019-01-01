Create Your Own Glossary in Microsoft Word
Create your glossary manually in Microsoft Word.
Insert footnotes to create a glossary in Microsoft Word.
Use endnotes for your glossary in Microsoft Word.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
At the end of this project, you will learn different methods to create your own glossary in Microsoft Word. First, we will manually create a glossary in Microsoft Word and format it. Then, we will learn how to create a glossary inserting hyperlinks and formatting these using Microsoft Word. By learning two different ways of creating a glossary in Microsoft Word, you will be able to choose which type will meet your needs best when creating a glossary. Creating a glossary will allow you to provide explanations for terms to your readers and make your document easier to understand, The goal of this project is to allow you to improve your reader’s experience by creating a glossary at the end of your document containing explanations for different terms and acronyms.
No prior experience needed.
Learn about your different options to create a glossary in Microsoft Word.
Format your manual glossary in Microsoft Word.
