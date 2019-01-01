Python برنامج لحل لعبة السودوكو بالذكاء الاصطناعى باستخدام
تعريف فكرة Constraint Satisfaction Problem
تنفيذ الطريقة التى نحصل بها على القيم المسموح بيها فى لعبة السودوكو
تنفيذ Backtracking algorithm لحل مشكلة لعبة السودوكو
فى هذا الكورس الذى يعتمد على التطبيق العملى والذى مدته ساعة واحدة تقريبا ستنشئ أداة لحل لعبة السودوكو باستخدام لغة البرمجة بايثون. هذه المشكلة هي مثال لما يسمى ب Constraint Satisfaction Problem اختصارا (CSP) وتترجم ل مسائل شرط الرضا في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي. مسائل شرط الرضا هي مشكلة رياضية يجب أن تفي بعدد من القواعد طوال الوقت. في هذا المشروع ، سوف تستخدم Backtracking Algorithm ويترجم ل التعقب الخلفى لحل CSPs كلعبة السودوكو. Backtracking Algorithm التعقب الخلفى هو algorithm بيستخدم recursion او التكرار بناء حل للمشكلة بشكل تدريجي وإزالة الحلول التي تفشل في تحقيق القيود الخاصة بالمشكلة. في النهاية ستتمكن من استخدام المعرفة المكتسبة من هذا المشروع في مشاريع أكثر تعقيدًا تستخدم هذه التقنيات. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Constraint Satisfaction Problem
Backtracking
Search Algorithm
الذكاء الاصطناعى
لغة البايثون
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
ستكون قادرًا على تعريف فكرة CSP. سوف تحدد قواعد لعبة السودوكو وكيف يلعب البشر لعبة السودوكو.
ستكون قادرًا على تعريف فكرة backtracking Algorithm التعقب الخلفى ، وتحديد كيف يستخدم الذكاء الاصطناعي backtracking Algorithm لحل لعبة السودوكو.
ستتمكن من استخدام كود البايثون لتنفيذ الشكل الأول للعبة السودوكو. ستكون قادرًا على تنفيذ ثلاثة من أربعة قواعد في لعبة السودوكو.
ستكون قادرًا على استخدام البايثون لتنفيذ القاعدة الرابعة من لعبة السودوكو. سوف تتعرف أيضًا على كيفية التنقل بين الخلايا في لعبة السودوكو.
ستتمكن من استخدام البايثون لتنفيذ الطريقة التي تحصل بها على القيم المسموح بها والتي لا تنتهك القواعد الأربعة للعبة السودوكو لأي خلية معينة. ستتمكن من تحديد كيفية إنشاء شرط خروج للعبة السودوكو.
ستتمكن من تحديد الفرق بين assignment ودالة deepcopy في لغة البايثون. ستقوم بتنفيذ recursion algorithm.
ستكون قادرًا على تنفيذ Backtracking Algorithm باستخدام recursion وستكون قادرًا على تحديد كيفية استخدام Backtracking algorithm لحل مشكلة لعبة السودوكو.
