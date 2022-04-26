Chevron Left
4.2
stars
51 ratings
9 reviews

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will create a Sudoku game solver using Python. This problem is an example of what is called a Constraint Satisfaction Problem (CSP) in the field of Artificial Intelligence. CSP is a mathematical problem that must satisfy a number of constraints or limitations all the time. In this project, You will use the Backtracking algorithm to solve CSPs, in a Sudoku game. Backtracking is a recursive algorithm that tries to build a solution incrementally, removing solutions that fail to satisfy the constraints. Eventually, you will be able to use the knowledge acquired from this project on far more complex projects that employ these technologies. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Nilesh A

Apr 26, 2022

There is no AI here in this project, it's simply recursion. Misleading.

By John C

Apr 26, 2022

This has been the best Python guided project I have taken so far (of six). The instructor explains everything clearly, and provides additional code snippets to illustrate the algorithms and data structures they generate. The solver strategy is explained well, as is the recursion. Where I struggled to follow, there was usually a clear illustration in the following code block, and I took my time to comment each of the sections to improve my understanding.

By Sudeshna D

Sep 15, 2020

It is a really good coursera project. You just need a basic understanding of python syntax, lists, dictionaries and functions. The instructor is very good and explains each concept and step very clearly.

By Yaron K

Sep 20, 2021

Nice example of using recursion implemented in Python to solve Soduko

By Rohit P

Dec 30, 2020

Thank you

By 121910309055 K S D

Aug 10, 2021

good

By 121910309040 N A K

Aug 10, 2021

Good

By Chris H

Mar 14, 2021

Very Good walk-through and instruction. You have to know recursion already to understand the backtrack algorithm. You have to 'listen through' the instructor's speech mannerisms, but the project is sound.

By Bipin J

Oct 13, 2021

P​oor content and poorly made course

