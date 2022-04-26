By Nilesh A•
Apr 26, 2022
There is no AI here in this project, it's simply recursion. Misleading.
By John C•
Apr 26, 2022
This has been the best Python guided project I have taken so far (of six). The instructor explains everything clearly, and provides additional code snippets to illustrate the algorithms and data structures they generate. The solver strategy is explained well, as is the recursion. Where I struggled to follow, there was usually a clear illustration in the following code block, and I took my time to comment each of the sections to improve my understanding.
By Sudeshna D•
Sep 15, 2020
It is a really good coursera project. You just need a basic understanding of python syntax, lists, dictionaries and functions. The instructor is very good and explains each concept and step very clearly.
By Yaron K•
Sep 20, 2021
Nice example of using recursion implemented in Python to solve Soduko
By Rohit P•
Dec 30, 2020
Thank you
By 121910309055 K S D•
Aug 10, 2021
good
By 121910309040 N A K•
Aug 10, 2021
Good
By Chris H•
Mar 14, 2021
Very Good walk-through and instruction. You have to know recursion already to understand the backtrack algorithm. You have to 'listen through' the instructor's speech mannerisms, but the project is sound.
By Bipin J•
Oct 13, 2021
Poor content and poorly made course