Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Competitive Advantage with Value Chain Analysis by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will be able to use the value chain analysis to create a competitive advantage for your company. Value chain analysis provides a structured approach of assessing where a company true value creation resides. The model is categorized into nine interrelated activities comprising of the primary and the secondary activities. Essentially, competitive advantage can be achieved through cost leadership or differentiation strategies. However, competitive advantage does not emerge by looking at a firm as a whole. It stems from the many discrete activities a firm performs in designing, producing, marketing, delivering, and supporting its product or service
For us to practically demonstrate how to use the value chain analysis to make strategic decisions, we will use a spreadsheet to analyze a Fast-Food company as a case study. Example of the case study would empower you to apply the model to your company or any other company of your choice. The project is for business leaders and entrepreneurs who want develop a systematic approach of analyzing their operations. Also, for strategist who are interested in helping companies to make informed strategic decisions. At the end of the project, you will be able to use the model to identify your cost drivers and device a strategy to optimize your operations for competitiveness...
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Creating a Competitive Advantage with Value Chain Analysis
By Abdelrahman K
•
Feb 15, 2022
Just a basic walk through porter's value chain model without real guidance on how to conduct real life analysis and how to develop a competitive advantage