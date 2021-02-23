Creating a virtual book store using java GUI
You will learn how to create java frames
You will learn different layouts and how to use them to place your items
You will how to add an action listener
In this 1-hour long project-based course, By the end of this project, you will create a graphical user interface application of a virtual bookstore using java as a programming language. Java is the most common and popular programming language, once anyone masters it, he can get the hang of any other programming languages. It can be used in many industries such as : mobile apps, desktop apps, games and many more applications. Java is easy to learn, open source and secure. After finishing this project, you will be able to write your own java GUI code and begin your journey as a front end programmer. There are many job opportunities which will be opened for you once you enter the front end programming world like web developer, mobile app developer and many more. Throughout our project, you will be able to identify and apply different concepts about graphical user interface in java like frames , lists, buttons. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
java GUI
JLists
JFrames
Swing (Java)
JComboBox
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Intro to java GUI
Java GUI action listeners
Java GUI check box
Making if conditions according to selected items from java lists
Integration of the whole code
