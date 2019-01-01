Creating and Managing Teams Sites and Channels
Creating Teams Sites and Channels
Get a basic grasp of chat and conversations as it relates to Microsoft Teams
Creating Teams Sites and Channels
Get a basic grasp of chat and conversations as it relates to Microsoft Teams
The learner will have developed a basic but working instance of Microsoft Teams with a simple configuration of Teams sites and channels. The main focus of the course will be to explain and demonstrate how the sites and channels are used as a structure to plan, execute, monitor, and control work in an organization, using Teams tools: chat, conversation, document sharing, planning and executing online discussions and meetings, and controlling these events for maximum effectiveness. The learner’s template may then be further built-out and elaborated in an organizational environment into a production-ready instance of MS Teams for effective team-based collaboration and communication. Given the explosive growth and adoption of MS Teams globally, the course will equip the learner with both a valuable overall perspective on and understanding of the components and uses of the MS Teams with a focus on Teams sites and channels as the organizational shell within which actual work is planned and accomplished.
Project Plan
Organizing (Management)
Communication
Team Management
Project Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand purpose of Teams sites and channels as the focal points of the Teams platform
Develop basic skills in creating teams sites and channels
Get a basic grasp of chat and conversation features
Deep dive into chat and conversation features
Practice skills in organizing online video meeting, conferences, and other events
Get more familiar with advanced features of Teams meetings
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.