Creating and Managing Teams Sites and Channels by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
The learner will have developed a basic but working instance of Microsoft Teams with a simple configuration of Teams sites and channels. The main focus of the course will be to explain and demonstrate how the sites and channels are used as a structure to plan, execute, monitor, and control work in an organization, using Teams tools: chat, conversation, document sharing, planning and executing online discussions and meetings, and controlling these events for maximum effectiveness. The learner’s template may then be further built-out and elaborated in an organizational environment into a production-ready instance of MS Teams for effective team-based collaboration and communication. Given the explosive growth and adoption of MS Teams globally, the course will equip the learner with both a valuable overall perspective on and understanding of the components and uses of the MS Teams with a focus on Teams sites and channels as the organizational shell within which actual work is planned and accomplished....