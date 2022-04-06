Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Animated GIF for Social Media using Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create an animated GIF to be used in social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter using Adobe Photoshop CC. Throughout the tasks, you will be able to Create Video layers, create animation from layers, import videos to the photoshop timeline, create tradition-like animation, and finally, you will know how to export this animation in GIF format with different sizes and dimensions to fit different social media platforms and posts types like reels, stories, and normal posts.
This guided project is for intermediate designers since we will develop from the basic knowledge of designing tools in photoshop like brush tools, Layer styles, and drawing basic shapes, also designers who are familiar with Animation and Timeline panel.
This project will provide you with the ability to create Animated GIFs that can be used on social media platforms based on the amazing designing capabilities in photoshop which merge the fourth dimension to your creativity which is TIME. Knowing how to make animated visuals elevates your opportunities in many promising fields like e-learning, Retail business, SEO, and of course Social media!
Photoshop is a very powerful designing tool with multiple built-in image processing tools and effects that can elevate your production, especially with the animation features. Photoshop also is compatible with all other Applications from Adobe which makes the integration more efficient and effective....
By Kim I
Apr 6, 2022
This is a great starting point for anyone who wants to learn how to animate GIFs in Photoshop! Amr was very clear in every step and I didn't feel lost at all.
By Mara C
May 28, 2022
Far, far more than I'd expected. Excellent course / value!