Creating a Marketing Presentation with Prezi
Make a pitch using Prezi Presentations
Use shapes and other elements creatively to build graphics
Edit Prezi's navigation to create your own exciting presentations
Pitching products or services to clients is a standard practice in most industries. Because of the current paradigm, the leading presentation software has become very predictable. This leaves many marketers, consultants, and salespeople looking for alternatives that bring the wow factor back into presentations. One alternative to the mundane is Prezi Presentations. Prezi uses big picture overviews and panning as a means to bring entertainment back into the forefront of making a pitch. By the end of this project, learners will have created their first Prezi marketing presentation. Ultimately, learners will walk away from this course with the ability to use their own creativity to make amazing pitches of their products and ideas in a way that will stimulate their clients to utilize their services. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up your Prezi account
Choose a presentation template
Familiarize yourself with Prezi tools
Edit text on main and subtopics
Use shapes and other elements creatively to build graphics
Add subtopics and apply clipart
Edit Prezi presentation navigation
Make your pitch using Prezi Presentations
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
