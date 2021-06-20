Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Marketing Presentation with Prezi by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Pitching products or services to clients is a standard practice in most industries. Because of the current paradigm, the leading presentation software has become very predictable. This leaves many marketers, consultants, and salespeople looking for alternatives that bring the wow factor back into presentations. One alternative to the mundane is Prezi Presentations. Prezi uses big picture overviews and panning as a means to bring entertainment back into the forefront of making a pitch. By the end of this project, learners will have created their first Prezi marketing presentation. Ultimately, learners will walk away from this course with the ability to use their own creativity to make amazing pitches of their products and ideas in a way that will stimulate their clients to utilize their services.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
