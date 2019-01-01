HTML و CSS انشاء تطبيق متعدد الصفحات باستخدام
إنشاء وتطوير تطبيق متعدد الصفحات باستخدام HTML.
تصميم الصفحات وتصميمها باستخدام خصائص CSS.
إنشاء وتطوير تطبيق متعدد الصفحات باستخدام HTML.
تصميم الصفحات وتصميمها باستخدام خصائص CSS.
فى نهاية هذا المشروع ، ستكون قادرًا على تعلم كيفية إنشاء تطبيق متعدد بثلاث صفحات باستخدام HTML و CSS. سوف نتعلم كيفية استخدام علامة div لتقسيم صفحتك إلى أقسام وعلامات h1 و h2 و h3 ، لكتابة عنوان كعنوان رئيسي. علامة P لكتابة فقرة أو سطر واحد. العلامة A لإضافة رابط أو ربط الصفحات ببعضها البعض وأخيراً علامة ul للقوائم غير المرتبة لإنشاء قائمة. ثم سنتعلم كيفية تصميم هذه العلامات وإضافة الألوان والخلفية وكيفية تغيير حجم الخط وإضافة بعض العناصر إلى اليمين وعناصر أخرى إلى اليسار والعديد من الخصائص الأخرى. نظرًا لأن HTML و CSS هما اللغتان الأساسيتان للويب. HTML هي لغة ترميز تُستخدم لتطوير صفحات الويب. CSS هي لغة تحدد طريقة عرض مستند مكتوب بلغة HTML. تعلم استخدام HTML و CSS يمكنك من فهم أي موقع web بشكل أفضل ، وكسب المزيد من المال كمطور web مستقل ، وأخيراً تعلم لغات برمجة أخرى أسهل وأسرع. هذا المشروع الإرشادي مخصص للمبتدئين في مجال المواقع الإلكترونية وصفحات الweb. يوفر لك الخطوات الأولى لتكون مطور web. علاوة على ذلك ، يزودك بالمعرفة في HTML و CSS.
Web Development
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
front end
Html
Software Engineer
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
إنشاء ملف html وإنشاء صفحة index لهذا التطبيق.
تصميم الصفحة الرئيسية باستخدام CSS.
ربط صفحة جديدة تسمى play مع صفحة index.
تصميم صفحة play واستخدام بعض المميزات المختلفة في التصميم باستخدام CSS
إنشاء وتصميم صفحة achievers باستخدام HTML و CSS
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.