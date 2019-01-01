MatplotLib Python باستخدام plots إنشاء ال
إضافة البيانات الموجودة في ملف CSV إلىdata Frame Pandas ، و رسم graph وتغيير نوع marker ولونها.
إنشاء boxplot ، ووضع labels، وتغيير حجم الخط ، وإضافة grid lines وlegends ، وأخيراً حفظ اgraph كصورة.
في نهاية هذا المشروع ، ستتمكن من إضافة البيانات الموجودة في ملف csv إلى Pandas data frame ، ورسم graphمع تغيير نوع marker ولونها. ستتمكن أيضًا من تطبيق labels وتغيير حجم الخط وإضافة grid lines وlegends. أخيرًا ، ستتمكن من إنشاء boxplot وحفظ graph كصورة باستخدام مكتبات matplotlib و seaborn ، وهم أهم مكتبات في لغة python الذين يستخدمون فى ال Data Visualization. هذا المشروع الإرشادى مخصص للأشخاص في مجال تحليل البيانات. الأشخاص الذين يرغبون في تعلم Python و Pandas. يوفر لك الخطوات المهمة لتكون محلل بيانات. ايضا ، فإنه يزودك بالمعرفة في هياكل البيانات الأصلية لpython
visualization
Python Programming
Plots
Pandas
Matplotlib
إضافة البيانات الموجودة في ملف csv إلى Pandas data frame.
رسم ال graph و تغيير نوع marker ولونه .
وضع labels , تغيير حجم الخط وإضافة grid linesوlegends.
إنشاء boxplot وحفظ graph كصورة.
