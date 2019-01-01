Creating Your Resume in Canva
Create a professional looking resume using the website Canva
In this 40 minute long course, you will learn how to create an account and a resume by using the website, Canva. Users taking this project will obtain the ability to create a job application ready resume using the webpage. We will go step by step through the process in this project. You will then learn about the resume options offered by Canva to assist you in the creation of your professional resume. We will explore the basics of how to set up your profile and download your ready to use resume to your computer. Some key learning objectives that we will review include creating your Canva account, and step by step instructions on creating your resume. We will expand your knowledge by learning how to download your resume in various formats and save to your PC.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set Up Canva Profile Log-In
Choose your Canva Resume Template
Create your Canva Resume Introduction
Create the Resume details in Canva
Finalize resume details in Canva, and download your resume to your PC.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
