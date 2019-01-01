Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating Your Resume in Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 40 minute long course, you will learn how to create an account and a resume by using the website, Canva. Users taking this project will obtain the ability to create a job application ready resume using the webpage. We will go step by step through the process in this project. You will then learn about the resume options offered by Canva to assist you in the creation of your professional resume. We will explore the basics of how to set up your profile and download your ready to use resume to your computer. Some key learning objectives that we will review include creating your Canva account, and step by step instructions on creating your resume. We will expand your knowledge by learning how to download your resume in various formats and save to your PC....