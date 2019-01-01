Cree su portafolio de UX con Adobe Portfolio
En este proyecto aprenderás a desarrollar un portafolio creativo que le permitirá tener presencia en el ámbito digital.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Nos encontramos en una era digital, en la cual podemos hacer todo manual y en papel, pero también podremos expandir nuestras oportunidades hasta el otro lado del mundo. Es por eso por lo que Adobe Porfolio se encuentra disponible para todos. Esta aplicación nos expande las oportunidades hasta la era digital, que hoy día puede otorgar trabajo en cualquier parte del mundo. Un portafolio digital es la reseña perfecta para cualquier creador de contenido. Durante este adiestramiento, aprenderemos a crear nuestro portafolio digital en la aplicación de Adobe Portfolio. Este portafolio te permitirá demostrar tus habilidades y conocimientos. Podrás enfocarte en un solo diseño o variar las formas de diseño para demostrar el nivel de expertise. Adobe Portfolio contiene todas las herramientas que necesitas para diseñar un portafolio de alta calidad. Desde agregar fotos, textos, videos e imágenes de proyectos que has realizado o que has de realizar en el futuro. Esta herramienta le permitirá agregar diseño, color y arte. Podrá elegir diferentes tipografías y podrá desarrollar un portafolio increíble. En este proyecto aprenderán sobre las herramientas y el uso básico de cada una para que puedas crear en el futuro portafolios digitales únicos. Estaremos diseñando un portafolio durante este proyecto y estaremos visualizando las diferentes opciones que se encuentran disponible en la plataforma.
Conocimiento básico para crear un UX Portafolio.
Portafolio Digital
Creación de Portafolio en Línea
Adobe Portfolio
UX Portfolio
Portafolio Creativo
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción a Adobe Portfolio & elige un tema para el UX Portfolio
Conociendo las herramientas que tenemos disponibles en Adobe Portfolio
Conceptualizando los conceptos aprendidos para nuestro UX Portfolio en Adobe Portfolio
Completa el UX portfolio en Adobe Portfolio
Guarda y publica el UX Portfolio con Adobe Portfolio
