Créer des connexions sécurisées avec Tor pour l'anonymat
Apprendrez à Installer et lancer Tor sous Linux
Apprendrez à Configurer Tor pour naviguer anonymement et en sécurité sur Internet
Apprendrez à Visiter le Deep web en accédant au réseau Onion
Ce projet guidé “Créer des connexions sécurisées avec Tor pour l'anonymat sur internet” est destiné à toute personne souhaitant apprendre à naviguer anonymement sur internet ou soucieux de la protection de sa vie privée sur internet. Dans ce projet guidé d'une heure, vous apprendrez à installer le navigateur Tor, à le configurer pour une navigation sécurisée, à accéder au deep web et à éviter les mauvaises pratiques dans l’utilisation de Tor pour la protection de la vie privée. Pour parvenir à la réalisation de ce projet guidé, nous avancerons pas à pas sur un ensemble de 7 tâches avec deux exercices pratiques d'auto-évaluation. Ce projet guidé, totalement présenté en Français, est spécialement conçu avec des explications approfondies sur les différents éléments qui y sont abordés. Pour profiter au maximum de ce projet guidé qui se déroulera dans un environnement Linux, Il vous serait utile mais non indispensable, d’avoir les bases sur les commandes Linux, notamment la création et la gestion des répertoires et fichiers puis l’installation de paquets.
Protection de la vie privée
Sécurité
Internet
Réseau Tor
Anonymat
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Présentation de Tor et téléchargement de Tor pour Linux
Installer et démarrer Tor sous Linux
Naviguer sur internet via Tor et accéder au Deep Web
Exercice pratique d’auto évaluation
Configurer Tor pour une navigation sécurisée
Adopter les bonnes pratiques en utilisant Tor pour la sécurité et la protection de la vie privée
Défi cumulatif Optionnel
