Installer, configurer et sécuriser un registre Docker privé
Déploierez un registre Docker privé
Sécuriserez le registre Docker privé
Testerez le registre privé en y stockant des images Docker
Dans ce cours d'une heure, basé sur un projet, vous apprendrez comment configurer et sécuriser un registre Docker privé, Déployer le registre privé et utiliser le registre privé pour stocker et récupérer des images du registre privé. A la fin de ce projet guidé, vous serez en mesure de: - Comprendre ce qu'est un registre Docker privé et son fonctionnement - Configurer une stack de déploiement d'un registre Docker privé - Sécuriser le registre Docker privé - Déployer le registre privé - Stocker des images Docker customisées dans le registre Docker privé - Récupérer des images depuis le registre Docker privé Ce projet guidé est recommandé aux personnes ayant besoin de comprendre comment créer un Registry Docker privé. Une connaissance de base préalable de la ligne de commande sous Linux, de Docker et de Docker compose sont recommandées pour profiter au maximum de ce projet guidé.
Linux Console
Docker
Docker Registry
docker-compose
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction au registre Docker privé et présentation de l'environnement de travail
Configuration d'une stack Docker Compose de déploiement d'un registre Docker privé
Sécurisation du registre Docker privé
Déploiement du registre Docker
Connexion au registre Docker privé et stockage d'une image Docker
Récupération d'une image Docker depuis le registre privé
