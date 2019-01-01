Créer un Storyboard avec Canva
Créer des Storyboards attractifs et attrayants en utilisant des images et des illustrations
Faire collaborer votre équipe aux Storyboards
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour réaliser un Storyboard avec l’outil en ligne de création graphique Canva. Vous serez en mesure de créer un storyboard fait main personnalisable, pour votre marque, vos projets vidéo artistiques, ou même pour vos clients. Ce projet vous permettra d’interpréter et de communiquer un scénario ou vos intentions en images. Ce projet est destiné à tous les niveaux mais surtout aux débutants et aux personnes qui n’ont aucune connaissance en graphisme. Il est idéal pour les personnes souhaitant réaliser un storyboard sans passer par le dessin. L’objectif est de vous permettre de comprendre comment utiliser Canva en détail afin de créer votre storyboard pour votre prochain projet vidéo
Ce projet requiert des connaissances de base en navigation Internet et en création de compte.
Marketing
Storytelling
Graphic Design
Storyboarding
Illustration
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créer un compte Canva en utilisant une adresse email valide
Créer un storyboard en utilisant les images de la bibliothèque Canva
Créer un storyboard en utilisant les illustrations et graphismes Canva
Concevoir un storyboard avec vos propres images
Concevoir un storyboard en collaboration avec votre équipe
