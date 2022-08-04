Créer un diagramme d'affinité dans Adobe XD

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:
2 heures
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
French
Desktop only

Durant ce projet guidé, vous allez savoir la définition du diagramme d'affinité, ses caractéristiques, ses objectifs et ses utilisations. À la fin de ce projet, vous allez etre capable de créer un diagramme d'affinité dans Adobe XD.

Skills you will develop

  • Adobe XD

  • Software

  • Product Management

  • Computer Network

  • Design And Product

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder