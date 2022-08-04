Créer une carte d'empathie dans Miro
Apprendre qu'est-ce qu'une carte d'empathie dans Miro
Créer un compte dans Miro
Apprendre à créer votre propre carte d'empathie avec Miro
Dans ce projet guidé d'une heure, vous acquerrez une expérience pratique en appliquant la pensée conceptuelle, l’empathie et le contexte de la recherche sur l’expérience utilisateur pour créer une carte de l’empathie dans la plateforme de collaboration visuelle en ligne Miro pour le travail d’équipe. À la fin de ce projet, vous serez en mesure de créer une carte d’empathie pour obtenir un aperçu plus approfondi des clients, des occasions de mieux répondre à leurs besoins et de découvrir les lacunes existantes dans les données des utilisateurs.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Présentation de Miro et de ses avantages
Présentation d'une carte d'empathie à Miro
Créer un compte dans Miro
Commencer le whiteboard avec Miro
Créer une carte d’empathie dans Miro
