Créer une instance Amazon EC2 dans la console AWS
Découvrirez le service Amazon EC2
Créerez et gérerez des instances Amazon EC2
Créerez un stockage et un instantané d'instance Amazon EC2
Dans ce cours d'une heure, basé sur un projet, vous découvrirez les bases de Amazon AWS EC2, vous prendrez connaissance des fonctionnalités d’Amazon EC2 puis vous apprendrez à créer et gérer des instances EC2. A la fin de ce projet guidé, vous serez en mesure de: - Créer un budget de coût et créer des alertes d’utilisation de l’offre gratuite - Créer une instance EC2 - Créer des règles de sécurité appliquées à une instance EC2 - Accéder à une instance EC2 à distance et y transférer des fichiers - Créer et utiliser un modèle préconfiguré d’instance Amazon (AMI) - Créer et attacher un volume de stockage à une instance EC2 - Installer un serveur web sur une instance EC2 - Créer un volume de stockage et l’attacher à une instance EC2 - Arrêter, redémarrer et supprimer une instance EC2 Remarque: Vous aurez besoin d'un compte AWS pour suivre ce projet guidé. Toutes les ressources utilisées dans le cours relèvent de l'offre gratuite fournie par AWS pour les nouveaux utilisateurs. Mais vous pourriez être facturé si vous avez déjà utilisé vos crédits gratuits. Ce projet guidé est recommandé aux administrateurs système, ingénieurs en informatique, développeurs et toute personne souhaitant créer et gérer des instances EC2 de Amazon AWS. Vous n'avez pas besoin d'être un ingénieur en informatique ou en cloud pour réaliser le présent projet
Linux
Cloud Computing
Machines virtuelles
Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)
Introduction à Amazon EC2 et création de budget
Configuration de Amazon AWS EC2
Lancement d’une instance EC2
Connexion distante sécurisée à une instance EC2, installation de serveur web et transfert de fichier
Création et exploitation d’une image AMI d’instance EC2
Création d’un stockage de données attaché à une instance EC2
Création d’un instantané d’instance EC2
Redémarrage, arrêt et suppression d’une instance EC2
