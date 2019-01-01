Creating Custom Callbacks in Keras
Create custom callback functions in Keras.
Use custom callback functions in Keras.
In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create a custom callback function in Keras and use the callback during a model training process. We will implement the callback function to perform three tasks: Write a log file during the training process, plot the training metrics in a graph during the training process, and reduce the learning rate during the training with each epoch. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with (e.g. Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow) pre-installed. Prerequisites: In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with Python, Neural Networks, and the Keras framework. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Tensorflow
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and Importing Libraries
Importing and Preprocessing Data
Creating the Model
Creating the Callback
Training the Model
