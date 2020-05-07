Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a custom layer in Keras, and create a model using the custom layer. In this project, we will create a simplified version of a Parametric ReLU layer, and use it in a neural network model. Then we will use the neural network to solve a multi-class classiﬁcation problem. We will also compare our activation layer with the more commonly used ReLU activation layer. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with (e.g. Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow) pre-installed. Prerequisites: In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with python programming, neural networks, and Keras. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By JONNALA S R

May 7, 2020

Good Initiation

By Idris

Sep 21, 2020

I am not sure how I can use this in my own project. It does not give me a clue. The functions he wrote are straightforward but unnecessary.

By Subtain M

Jun 29, 2020

Once again a guided project from this instructor, who describe the things in the simplest way possible.

By Ali A

Jun 22, 2020

Awesome course ....

By Mayank S

May 20, 2020

Nice course

By Santiago G

Sep 23, 2020

Thanks!

By Kamlesh C

Jul 2, 2020

thanks

By p s

Jun 24, 2020

Nice

By Stephen F

Oct 6, 2020

Taught me every thing that I wanted to know, but the final implementation was a little simpler than I was expecting.

Much of the valuable information was communicated verbally, rather than an in code (which I appreciated).

By Meera J K

Nov 23, 2020

it will be great if instructor goes in to little more details specifically for learnable parameters. but still its a great project. I liked it and thanks a lot.

By Aviral A

May 28, 2020

Nice walk through, but the cloud is extremely slow and lags a lot

