AF
Feb 20, 2021
its good course for beginner, at least you know how to make customer journey using miro, and theory also help a lot.
ES
Mar 14, 2021
Such a great project with clear explanation. I learned the basic of using Miro to map projects/customer journey.
By Mika•
Jun 12, 2021
Positive: - Screen Sharing - Friendly instructor Negative: - To many "ahms"- Instructure did not properly prepare the script for the course. - No real "brain" work involved: you just copy an image of an existing persona and use an existing miro template. Then he spends more then 10-15 min explaning on how to use emojis and copy/paste stuff around. - No Background information on "why" this or that pain point in the journe is relevant. - No intro in to customer journey mapping: why / how / what. . . Verdict: Maybe for someone not comfortable using Online Tools such as Miro.
By Aulia N F•
Feb 21, 2021
By Evita S S•
Mar 15, 2021
By Mayra M•
Jul 19, 2021
Easy to understand, step by step instruction.
By Shikha S•
Sep 21, 2020
Quick, crisp, easy to follow
By Anubha S•
Nov 4, 2020
Great hands-on experience
By Lina V•
Jul 31, 2020
Excellent explanation !!
By Anirudh M•
Dec 16, 2021
very basic
By Muhammad Q•
Jan 26, 2022
Excellent
By Fedorova T•
Jul 29, 2020
usefull
By basmh a•
Jan 13, 2022
good
By Adam Y•
Jan 28, 2021
Good overview of Miro and Journey Maps. Looks like some of the Miro UI has changed since this course was created.
By TUSHAR S•
Jan 23, 2021
This Guided project is just right for learning and practicing about the customer journey mapping process in Miro.
By fauzil t•
Aug 10, 2021
Looks good enough
By Wong C Y D•
Feb 15, 2022
The split screen exprience wasn't so good , ver laggy. The contents can be enhanced as in the instruction can describe more details for each steps.
By Thien L T•
May 5, 2022
The guide video is bad, not showing a full process of creating a Mapping
By Dhaval D•
Aug 24, 2020
Good introduction about the core concept and tool.