About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be fluent in identifying and analyzing customer journeys for new products and services and in deriving opportunities from your analysis, thus generating positive results for your business venture. This project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in strategy and product development with the Miro platform to explore and analyze these customer journeys. This is an important step for individuals or companies wanting to explore new products or services. We will practice critically examining customer segments and products structures that affect the business. You will engage in evaluating, through examples and hands-on practice, making decisions on product orientation. Furthermore, you will assess whether to modify or keep the product structure when entering the market. You will be ready to take an entrepreneurial idea through a scientific and logical process, helping you validate your ideas for a new business or service....

AF

Feb 20, 2021

ES

Mar 14, 2021

By Mika

Jun 12, 2021

Positive: - Screen Sharing - Friendly instructor Negative: - To many "ahms"- Instructure did not properly prepare the script for the course. - No real "brain" work involved: you just copy an image of an existing persona and use an existing miro template. Then he spends more then 10-15 min explaning on how to use emojis and copy/paste stuff around. - No Background information on "why" this or that pain point in the journe is relevant. - No intro in to customer journey mapping: why / how / what. . . Verdict: Maybe for someone not comfortable using Online Tools such as Miro.

By Aulia N F

Feb 21, 2021

its good course for beginner, at least you know how to make customer journey using miro, and theory also help a lot.

By Evita S S

Mar 15, 2021

Such a great project with clear explanation. I learned the basic of using Miro to map projects/customer journey.

By Mayra M

Jul 19, 2021

Easy to understand, step by step instruction.

By Shikha S

Sep 21, 2020

Quick, crisp, easy to follow

By Anubha S

Nov 4, 2020

Great hands-on experience

By Lina V

Jul 31, 2020

Excellent explanation !!

By Anirudh M

Dec 16, 2021

very basic

By Muhammad Q

Jan 26, 2022

Excellent

By Fedorova T

Jul 29, 2020

usefull

By basmh a

Jan 13, 2022

good

By Adam Y

Jan 28, 2021

Good overview of Miro and Journey Maps. Looks like some of the Miro UI has changed since this course was created.

By TUSHAR S

Jan 23, 2021

This Guided project is just right for learning and practicing about the customer journey mapping process in Miro.

By fauzil t

Aug 10, 2021

Looks good enough

By Wong C Y D

Feb 15, 2022

The split screen exprience wasn't so good , ver laggy. The contents can be enhanced as in the instruction can describe more details for each steps.

By Thien L T

May 5, 2022

The guide video is bad, not showing a full process of creating a Mapping

By Dhaval D

Aug 24, 2020

Good introduction about the core concept and tool.

