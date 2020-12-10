Graphic design: create simple customised patterns using Gimp
Manage the file requirements to optimise and export a pattern
Get started with GIMP 2.10 editing tools
Design customised patterns using GIMP 2.10
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to: - Manage the file requirements to optimise and export a pattern, - Get started with GIMP 2.10 editing tools - Design customised patterns using GIMP 2.10 By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Gimp to create simple customised patterns. You’ll discover how to create different types of patterns, either by drawing simple shapes directly on GIMP or starting from an existing image. In graphic design and visual arts, a pattern is a design in which the same shape is repeated at regular intervals over a surface. Patterns are used to customise fabrics, prints, wallpaper, gift papers, and any kind of surface your imagination can reach. GIMP version 2.10 is a cross-platform image editor available for many of the most popular operating systems. It is largely used by graphic designers, illustrators, artists, or photographers as an open-source alternative to image editing software. Its interface is user-friendly so it can be enjoyed by anyone interested or involved in jobs related to graphics and visual arts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Graphics Software
Image Editing
Graphics
Graphic Design
GIMP 2.10
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up a working file in GIMP
Create a design for your pattern by drawing single shapes
Create and export a pattern from your drawing
Create and export two alternative patterns
Insert and use your customised patterns in a new design.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ZNDec 15, 2020
I'm really love this course, It's give many knowledge about GIMP. I love it.
by DDJan 4, 2021
Well laid out with clear instructions. excellent instructor
by SADec 10, 2020
The guided project is useful especially for aspiring graphic designer. Please do Guided Project on film making and video editing. I will certainly enroll. Thank you!
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
