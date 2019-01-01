Customizing color pickers and swatches in Adobe Photoshop
Use the color picker tool
Create and customize swatches from your colors
Have you ever been glancing through a magazine, or walking down the street when a flash of color catches your eye? It’s something that stands out amidst the din of the pages, or the monotony of a rural street. This is the power of Adobe Photoshop. A power that is limited only by your imagination. Every color of the rainbow (and many that aren’t) are at your fingertips. With just a few clicks of your mouse, you can wield this incredible array of colors to bring your imagination to life, whatever form it takes. In this project, you will learn how to use the Color Picker tool, change its color selection as you see fit, and create swatches that you have only seen before in the depths of your dreams. If that sounds like something that interests you, a single step towards unleashing the power of your creativity, then join me in taking this step in your journey.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a clean workspace in the form of a new PSD file
Learn about the Color Picker Tool
Create and customize swatches from your colors
Learn about Adobe Photoshop basics
