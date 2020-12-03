Chevron Left
About the Course

In this 1.5-hour long project-based course I will show you the basic concepts to create data visualizations in D3.js. You will learn how to use SVGs, select, and bind data in order to create a  bar chart. We will be visualizing firecracker injuries in 2019. This data is from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Fireworks Annual Report. Inspired by recent events this summer we are going to visualize firework injuries in the United States.  Firework injury data can be found at U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) ....

By Eddie C

Dec 3, 2020

This course was a good introduction to D3.js. The task was well-defined, while the instructor's explanations were generally clear and understandable.

The main issue I encountered was in the (optional) final task of the project where certain steps appear to be wrong or skipped over.

By Jo E

Aug 24, 2021

W​ell structured. I really appreciated that none of the files were pre-written. It was easier to follow along and I learned more by having to create each example/ task as the instructor went along.

By Stephen G

Mar 12, 2022

R​equires knowledge of javascript. Little explanation of the code or concepts. Instructor mainly reads the d3.js code as it is typed.

By James S

Jan 21, 2022

Terrible. In parts the instructor was clearly reading notes taken from a uni course, with no understanding, and giving no additional insight. The final "optoinal" video ended when she clearly had no idea how to fix the scale bar issues. The fact this is a chargeable course is laughable.

