By Eddie C•
Dec 3, 2020
This course was a good introduction to D3.js. The task was well-defined, while the instructor's explanations were generally clear and understandable.
The main issue I encountered was in the (optional) final task of the project where certain steps appear to be wrong or skipped over.
By Jo E•
Aug 24, 2021
Well structured. I really appreciated that none of the files were pre-written. It was easier to follow along and I learned more by having to create each example/ task as the instructor went along.
By Stephen G•
Mar 12, 2022
Requires knowledge of javascript. Little explanation of the code or concepts. Instructor mainly reads the d3.js code as it is typed.
By James S•
Jan 21, 2022
Terrible. In parts the instructor was clearly reading notes taken from a uni course, with no understanding, and giving no additional insight. The final "optoinal" video ended when she clearly had no idea how to fix the scale bar issues. The fact this is a chargeable course is laughable.