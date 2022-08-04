Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Management in Python: Build a Login System for your App by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This guided project, Data Management in Python: Build a Login System for your App, will help an intermediate Python programmer looking to use a MySQL database in Python for simple data input and querying.
In this project, you will learn how to use MySQL to create a database table, utilize the MySQL driver to connect a Python application to a database, demonstrate the ability to test a MySQL database existence using Python, demonstrate the ability to query data from a MySQL database using Python, and demonstrate the ability to insert data into a MySQL database using Python.
To achieve this, we will work through a real-life scenario to create a login system using Python and MySQL databases. In this scenario, you are working for a design company that wants to restrict access to a database table. The system administrator wants to be able to limit access to a database table by requiring credentials. The IT manager wants a command line interface to allow a user to register and login from the same application so the administrator can create and test logins.
Some IDE experience (i.e. Visual Studio Code), Linux command line experience, and Python knowledge (variables, functions, and control constructs ) are recommended for this guided project....