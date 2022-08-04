Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Visualization in Excel: Build an Interactive Dashboard by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project, you will create an interactive dashboard within Excel. Excel Dashboards are important as they provide a visual representation of metrics and other data points in one place. This visual representation consists of charts and graphs, thereby grabbing the user's attention. Learners will start by exploring basic Excel terminology, using Excel functions to prepare raw data for reporting, and finish by using Pivot Tables to produce dynamic reports.
In order to be successful within this project, learners must have a basic understanding of Excel.
This project will provide you with step-by-step guidance through instructor-led videos. Unlike some other projects on Coursera, this experience will not utilize a virtual machine. Instead, learners will complete the project on their own browser or device....